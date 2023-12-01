Haley’s Hot Takes: Paris Hilton, Spotify, and more!

We now know more about the fractured relationship between pop duo Hall and Oates. In November, it was revealed that Daryl Hall obtained a restraining order against John Oates. Court documents explained that Hall is trying block Oates from selling his share of their joint venture. Yesterday, a judge ruled that Oates cannot go forward with the sale until the issue is resolved.

Paris Hilton has announced that she and her husband have welcomed a baby girl! She announced on Instagram during Thanksgiving that the baby’s name is London. This is their second child together. They welcomed their first child, Phoenix this past January.

Spotify’s Wrapped is out!! It was announced that Taylor Swift is the Top Global Artist with more than 26 billion stream this year. Behind her, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd take the places. Miley Cyrus also had a great year with her song “Flowers” being the most streamed globally. Check out your Wrapped!

