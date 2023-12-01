Good Day Northern Michigan, Friday Dec. 1

Meet Mrs. Claus and Santa, drink hot cocoa and celebrate the holidays along Houghton’s festively decorated waterfront pier at the Winter Wonderland.
Jesse Wiederhold, from Visit Keweenaw, tells us more about the event on Saturday, Dec. 2.
On Saturday, Dec. 2, the Cherryland Ghostbusters of Northern Michigan will stage their iconic Ecto-mobile at Five Below in Traverse City from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the goal of stuffing the car with toys for NW Michigan Marine Toys for Tots.
Nathan Dean and David Brown from the Cherryland Ghostbusters tell us how they’re busting out their cars for kids.
The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Big Rapids Eagles and Between the Lines Storage Solutions, still have tickets available for their annual cabin raffle.
Sheriff Brian Miller and Detective Sergeant Mike Mohr tell us more. You can purchase tickets at the Sheriff’s Office and the Big Rapids Eagles until Dec. 12.
It’s almost 2024, and that means the presidential election cycle is heating up.
It’s time to bring in a local expert to break it down, professor of political science at NCMC, Scott Ladeur.
HIV cases in the region have spiked, with the number of cases tripling over the past four years.
Now healthcare professionals like Shawn Kintigh of Munson’s Thomas Judd Care Center are trying to raise awareness about prevention and testing.