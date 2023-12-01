Crafting with the Katies: Finishing up our welcome sign symbols!

If you’ve been following along with the Katies’ crafts, you know they’ve been working on their welcome sign symbols for the past year. Now, they have the final three symbols to complete their collection! They have a gingerbread man for December, a disco ball for January, and a heart for February.

And if you’ve been making them along with the Katies, here’s what you’ll need:

Paint of your choice

Paintbrushes

A paper plate to put your paint on

Your wooden symbols

Glue (either hot glue or super glue works)

Velcro

Scissors

Disco tiles (we used these from Amazon)

Tips for painting your symbols:

We primed the symbols using white paint.

We found it was easier to paint the edges first, then paint the rest of your symbol.

Make sure you let your glue dry for the allotted time to the back of your symbol so you have a nice and sturdy piece!

To make your disco ball for January, you can use the peel and stick tiles to make your circle look flashy, or you can paint your own disco design!

If you use the peel and stick disco tiles:

Step one: Peel back the paper from the back of your tiles and stick your circle on to the adhesive. You don’t have to completely cover your circle at this point.

Step two: Break off the extra tiles.

Step three: Take any extra remaining tiles and place them in any bare space you have on your wooden symbol in the shape of a circle.

Step four: If there are spaces too small to fit a tile, paint them with some silver paint!

If you make your own disco design:

Step one: Find an inspiration photo to draw your design from. We googled “disco ball clipart” to get a more cartoon-y look.

Step two: Sketch out your design on your primed symbol using a pencil.

Step three: Pick 3-4 different shades of gray or silver to paint your “disco tiles”. If you only have one shade, try adding white or black to make more variety!

Step four: Outline your “tile” lines in black, so they stand out!

If there’s a craft you’d like to see the Katies try, email them at katywashburn@910mediagroup.com and katiebirecki@910mediagroup.com.