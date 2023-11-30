Three retro license plate designs could return

A host of vintage license plate designs could soon become available to Michigan drivers.

The most prominent designs being considered would restore several beloved retro designs, giving a new generation the option to include the plates on their vehicles.

Under SB 464, three plates would return: the blue and white “Great Lakes” plate issued from 1983-2007, the black and white “Great Lake State” plate issued from 1979-1983 and a special edition red, white and blue American “semiquincentennial” plate, only to be issued in 2026 for the country’s 250th anniversary celebration. The other two plates would be made available within a year of the law’s enactment.

Advertisement

Rep. Pat Outman, R-Six Lakes, is minority vice chair of the House Transportation, Mobility and Infrastructure Committee that considers legislation related to vehicle registration. He said the American anniversary plate was his personal favorite and one of several he was looking forward to seeing on vehicles throughout the state.

“I think it’s just a cool way for drivers to customize your vehicle if they want that option,” he said. Outman anticipated owners of vintage vehicles to take advantage of the options for to add a period-accurate flare to their cars.

Outman noted to drivers that the plates would cost more than a standard issue, since they’re considered special editions.

Applications for the plates would require a $55 charge — a $5 service fee and a $50 contribution to the Michigan transportation fund, which funds road programs throughout the state. Annual renewal would cost $10.

Advertisement

The recently re-released “water winter wonderland” plate is issued as a standard plate, meaning that only regular service fees are required for its purchase.

The bill restarting the retro plate production passed out of both chambers of the Legislature with strong bipartisan support and awaits the signature of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. And while this bill is just a step away from becoming law, several other plate proposals introduced this year have stalled at different points of the process.

Three fundraiser plates have also been proposed but have yet to pass through the full Legislature — a plate supporting the 4-H Foundation, a plate supporting sickle cell anemia research and a plate supporting prostate cancer awareness with the Prostate Cancer Understanding Prevention Screenings Foundation.

The plates supporting sickle cell anemia research and the 4-H Foundation both passed the full House with only four lawmakers voting against them. The PCUPS plate was introduced in the Senate earlier this year but has yet to receive any votes on the floor or in committee.

Advertisement

Fundraiser plates are formed and sometimes designed in conjunction with specific charities and organizations. They follow an outline of the specific white and blue “Pure Michigan” plate with a relevant symbol to the left side and some additional text. They cost $35 to obtain, with $25 of that going to the organization.

“It’s just a terrific way for these organizations to raise some additional dollars and some bring some awareness to their to their cause,” Outman said.

A new military option has also been passed by the House, establishing a plate for current and former members of the Merchant Marines, as well as their spouses. A bill introduced in the Senate would allow spouses and widows of Purple Heart recipients and Pearl Harbor survivors receive those existing plates.

All plates other than the semiquincentennial edition would be available until the Secretary of State department decides to cease their production.