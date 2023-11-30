Pine River High School offers students a glimpse of life after school

On Nov. 28, multiple employers, colleges and military representatives spent the day with 400-plus Pine River High School eighth- to twelfth-grade grade students to help them learn about life opportunities after high school.

This was a first-time event organized by Student Success Coordinator Moriah Miltgen. Pine River Area Schools in Osceola County employs multiple people as Student Success Coordinators throughout the district who serve counselor-like roles assisting students.

Students rotated through classrooms all day listening, learning and talking with employers, 17 different college reps, paramedics, police officers and military reps. In addition, students listened to an alumni panel to learn what they’ve done since high school and the challenges they’ve had to overcome along the way.

Students also spent time learning how to build a resume, write professional emails, learned interview skills, talked to employers about summer jobs and learned what kind of jobs are offered by employers and much more.

One employee and parent said, “I spent all evening talking about college versus work options with my eighth-grader!”

Pine River High School said the event was a smashing success and plans to offer this event next year and hopefully every other year thereafter.

By Pine River High School

