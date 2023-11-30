One dead, three injured after pickup truck crashes into two other cars in Isabella Co.

Michigan State Police said that a Remus man is dead and three other people are injured after a pickup truck crashed into two other cars in Isabella County Wednesday night.

MSP said the crash happened on Pickard Road near Enterprise Drive in Isabella County around 10 p.m. Wednesday. They said that a 37-year-old man from East China was driving a pickup truck and crossed the centerline, hitting a car driven by a 23-year-old woman from Lake before hitting a second car that was driven by a 71-year-old man from Remus. They said that the second car rolled after it was hit.

According to MSP, the Remus man died on the scene despite life saving efforts. They said that the driver of the pick up truck was taken to the nearest hospital with serious injuries, while the Lake woman and her passenger suffered only minor injuries.

Michigan State Police said the crash remains under investigation, but alcohol may be a factor in the crash.



