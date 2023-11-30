Northern Michigan musicians Seth Bernard & Rachael Davis reunite for a homecoming concert

Seth Bernard and Rachael Davis are musicians who have known each other since they were 3-years-old. Growing up together in Northern Michigan has shaped who they are and the music they’ve created.

“I grew up on a farm outside Lake City in Missaukee County, and I feel very grateful to have had musical mentors, wonderful band directors at Lake City Schools like Frank Youngman. I went to a lot of Michigan music festivals. My family was a part of the whole Michigan music community,” said Bernard.

Bernard said that music was a way he processed emotions and experiences as a teenager.

“It was also a way for me to share my feelings and my dreams and to offer things to people like to offer music back to my community. So, a lot of what I write is very much of Michigan. Of the rivers and lakes and streams. And the forests of Michigan.” Bernard said.

This Saturday, Bernard and Davis will reunite for a special evening to share the music and memories they’ve created throughout their careers. Bernard said it’s a homecoming for them both.

“Rachael and I released our first albums right around the same time 2001. So, we’ve been making records and performing music for a good part of the last 25 years. And for us to be able to come together, it feels like home. And we have a lot of stories, stories from our childhood, stories from our travels as adults and now parenthood. And we’ve been there for each other and each other’s families, and we know each other as people and also as musicians.” said Bernard.

It’s a show where you can expect to hear good music, tales of friendship and melodies about a love for the Mitten State.

“I think it’ll be special because Rachael and I both grew up here and we’re very much of this place. This place has shaped us and inspired us. And from the very beginning of my career to this most recent album I’ve released. The music is directly inspired by Michigan and both of us have traveled all over the world with our music. And for us to come home is something that’s unique in its own way. So, I think that Michiganders will appreciate this concert because we are Michiganders, and a lot of our music is inspired by what we love about Michigan.” Bernard said.

