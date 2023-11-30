Northern Michigan lawmaker pushes for Silver Alerts

A Northern Michigan state lawmaker is proposing legislation that he says might have helped in the case of that missing man.

State Representative Neil Friske is pushing for statewide legislation that would mandate Silver Alerts within two hours of an elderly person being missing.

Representative Neil Friske, from Charlevoix, said the Silver Alert would be similar to an amber alert and would focus on seniors who go missing, who are at risk because of health issues like dementia, Alzheimer’s, or other conditions.

“A lot of statistics out there that the first 48 hours are super critical and finding missing people no matter who they are. So this would be something to help expedite that process and get boots on the ground,” said Friske.

Friske said there is already a law on the books in Michigan that allows for alerts for missing elderly known as the Mozelle Senior or Vulnerable Adult Medical Alert Act. He said this would put more teeth into the current law.

“The current act just has some general wording in it that, you know, people will be words like will be can be if chosen. So this would make it more of a law to where it has to be done. Within two hours of you reporting someone missing and law enforcement validating that is valid,” said Friske.

Friske said he proposed the idea of Michigan issuing Silver Alerts at the request of Moffet’s wife

Emmet County Sheriff Pete Wallin, said it’s surprising we don’t already have an alert system in place for seniors.

Thirty-seven states and the District of Columbia have Silver Alert or similar programs targeting missing seniors.

“We do have an Amber Alert, which is a great thing because it gets stuff out in the media. Media. You know, it uses TV, television, cell phone, all kinds of data, even billboards. But unfortunately, with Amber Alert, it’s for 18 year years and younger,” said Wallin.

Wallin said he supports the idea and thinks other law enforcement would be on board too.

“I think it’s a great idea. He’s got my support. I know he’ll probably get support of the Michigan Sheriffs Association. You know, one more tool in the toolbox like this might have helped with David,” said Wallin.

Wallin said the more eyes we can get looking and the sooner we can alert them the better.

“More people are going to know about it because it’s going to be on, it’s going to interrupt TV programs. It’s going to be on the radio, cell phone alerts or any type of data receiving electronics will get that message,” said Wallin.

The sheriff said they did everything they could in the search for Moffet.

“It’s a sad thing. I wanted closure for us, especially closure for the family,” said Wallin.