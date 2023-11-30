Midland officer rescues 4 trapped inside burning car

MIDLAND — Police say an officer saved four people from a car engulfed in flames on Wednesday.

The call came in around 4:45 p.m. about a car on fire on the off-ramp from Westbound US-10 to Bay City Road.

When the first officer arrived, they found four elderly people trapped inside the car. The officer rushed in and got everyone out with the help of a bystander. Midland Fire arrived and put out the fire.

An 86-year-old man, 85-year-old woman, 79-year-old man, and 78-year-old woman, all from Lake, MI, and the officer were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but suffered no other injuries.