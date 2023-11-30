MacArthur Lock closing for seasonal maintenance, repairs

SAULT STE. MARIE — The MacArthur Lock will close on Dec. 17 through April 24, 2024, to perform dam safety inspections and routine maintenance.

The Poe Lock will remain open until Jan. 15, 2024, or until commercial traffic ceases, whichever comes first.

“The 800-foot-long MacArthur Lock, built in 1943, is 80 years old; the maintenance period is critical to keeping the lock in operation during the shipping season,” said Maintenance Branch Chief Nicholas Pettit.

The MacArthur Lock winter maintenance work includes a dam safety inspection, which will determine future repairs. Crews will also replace fender timber on the piers, perform inspections and preventative maintenance on electrical and mechanical systems, and other tasks.

The MacArthur Lock will be drained of water, and a temporary panel bridge will be put up to move materials and equipment across job sites.