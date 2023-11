From Grand Traverse Bay to the National Cherry Festival, it’s not surprising Traverse City was named a top family travel destination in the country by Good Housekeeping.

Mike Kent from Traverse City Tourism tells us about the hard work that earned them this honor.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Jack Segal

Jack Segal was a political-military counselor at the former U.S. embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, so there’s no one better in Northern Michigan to break down the current conflict in the region.