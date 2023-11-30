Care Trak available for Emmet County Residents

Emmet County Emergency Officials want you to know about an underutilized resource they have to help find people at risk that have gone missing.

It’s one of the tools emergency officials have to track people, including children or the elderly, is what’s known as a bracelet known as Care Trak.

The watch style band allows emergency officials to locate you by radio frequency for up to one mile.

Advertisement

It’s available to any resident in Emmet County, free of charge.

Care Trak has been around for 10 years but currently only one person in the county is taking advantage of it.

You do need to be fitted with the bracelet. It’s water resistant and almost impossible to remove.

Assistant Fire Chief of Pellson Fire Department, Chris Rybinski said it’s a great resource for them.

Advertisement

“It will cut our time down immensely. Of course, given the location, that’s going to be difficult because sometimes terrain structures may impact that signal. It might take a little bit longer to work around them, structures that may impact that signal. But eventually we’ll get around that and find a direction that that individual is in and we’ll start heading in that direction,” said Rybinski.

According to a family friend, Pat Tuck, Moffet was supposed to be fitted with one the day he went missing.

For more information on how to get one, please contact Pellston Fire Department.