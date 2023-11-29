Traverse City Comedy Fest announces 2024 headliners

TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Comedy Fest has announced its headliners for the second annual event: Rory Scovel, Zainab Johnson, Joe List, Dwayne Kennedy and Norm Stulz. Over 80 performers and dozens of shows – including four improv groups, a murder mystery show, Hip-Prov, Daily Dozen, Comedy Rumble, Clean Comedy Showcase, and more – will take place Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, 2024 at seven venues across the downtown Traverse City area.

Rory Scovel

Rory Scovel stars as Danny in the Apple TV+ series “Physical” and appears in Paramount Picture’s “Babylon.” Prior to that, he starred in “I Feel Pretty” opposite Amy Schumer and can be seen in New Line’s feature “The House,” ABC’s “Modern Family” and NBC’s “Superstore,” as well as in his Comedy Central series “Robbie.” His stand-up special “Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up for the First Time” is currently streaming on Netflix.

Zainab Johnson

Zainab Johnson is a stand-up comedian, actress, and writer. Her comedy is based on her unique point-of-view, which was shaped growing up in Harlem as one of thirteen siblings in a black Muslim family. Johnson debuted her one-hour comedy special “Hijabs Off” on Amazon Prime Video, is currently a series regular on the Amazon Original hit series “Upload” from Greg Daniels, and co-hosts the Netflix show “100 Humans.” She is a regular at The Comedy Store, The Improv, and Laugh Factory in Los Angeles and the Comedy Cellar in New York City.

Advertisement

Joe List

Joe List is a stand-up comedian, writer and actor whose movie “Fourth of July” (directed by Louis C.K) played theaters all over North America. List’s latest one-hour special, “This Year’s Material,” premiered on his YouTube page in April and has over two million views. His previous special, “I Hate Myself,” was released by Comedy Central in 2020. He was a finalist on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” has his own half-hour special on Comedy Central, and also stars in season two of Netflix’s “The Standups.” He can be seen regularly at the Comedy Cellar in New York City.

Dwayne Kennedy

Dwayne Kennedy is a stand-up comedian, actor, and writer. As a producer, he won a 2019 Emmy Award Winner for the CNN original series “United Shades of America.” Winner of Best Comedian at the 2002 HBO US Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen, Kennedy has performed on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” and “The New Negroes.” He has both a Comedy Central Presents and Showtime special. A former writer and correspondent for the Chris Rock-produced, critically acclaimed FX series “Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell,” Kennedy has also written for “The Arsenio Hall Show” and “The Orlando Jones Show.” His acting credits include roles on “Seinfeld,” “Martin,” “227,” “Amen,” and the indie film “Thin Skin.”

Norm Stulz

Norm Stulz stands as Michigan’s premier storyteller, earning a reputation as a long-form comedy master. With a career spanning over forty years, Stulz has graced comedy clubs, cruise ships, and theaters across the nation. Stulz’s motto, “Show up on time, be professional on any and all stages, and rock each audience” reflects his unwavering commitment to delivering memorable performances.