New MSP Trooper excited to serve his own community

The Michigan State Police Cadillac Post has some new faces that will be out on patrol including a trooper who grew up in the area.

Trooper Cody Campbell is one of 61 graduates of the 144th Trooper Recruit School in Lansing.

Campbell graduated the day before Thanksgiving, and is now one of two new troopers assigned to the MSP Cadillac post

Campbell has lived in Lake City area for most of his life and says he’s excited to serve his community.

“That is the entire reason why I was able to come back to the Cadillac Post. I couldn’t imagine myself serving any other community. But this one, this community’s given me everything throughout my life and with all my friends and family and acquaintances that I’ve made throughout my entire life here, I couldn’t imagine going to any other post,” said Campbell.

Campbell said this is quite the career change for him. Before being a trooper, he worked for many years driving a log truck.