Michigan photographer launches book showcasing Northern Michigan’s beauty

Michigan photographer Kayla Dionne specializes in wedding and portrait photography. But after her move to Northern Michigan, she dove into the nature surrounding her.

“I always had a passion for landscape photography. And since moving to Northern Michigan five years ago, I’ve had the opportunity to go to all of the really pretty beautiful places that Northern Michigan has. You know, in the Lower Peninsula as well as Upper Peninsula. And I just became very inspired by that,” said photographer Kayla Dionne.

Over the past five years, Kayla has captured beautiful scenery in Northern Michigan, which inspired her to leap into a project she had never done before.

“I always wanted to somehow share my landscape work, and I do sell prints, but never did I think a book would come of it. And when I thought of the idea, it’s perfect timing because Christmas is right around the corner. And I think what a great opportunity to have a book, a coffee table book with all of these images to inspire people to come to Northern Michigan,” said Kayla.

Northern Traveler Volume One takes you through a journey of some of the most beautiful views in Northern Michigan. You might even discover your new favorite spot.

“It starts from Traverse City and it goes all the way up to the Keweenaw Peninsula and in the back of the book, I did include a little treat for people that are coming to the area that might not be super familiar with it or just looking for a local’s perspective on things. And it’s a list of coffee shops, wineries, breweries, hikes, different places to see in Northern Michigan that people might not think of,” Kayla said.

Someone in particular helps Kayla channel her creative spark.

“My daughter is a very large part of that inspiration for me. She is two years old and constantly being outside and exploring and, you know, seeing the little things that just make her day so much brighter. That has been a huge inspiration for me and just being surrounded by beauty everywhere up here,” said Kayla.

This book and the images within it are very personal to Kayla, but she’s excited to share her love of Michigan’s beauty for everyone to experience for themselves.

“Sometimes I think a lot of artists can maybe relate to this is that work is so meaningful to us. Our art is so meaningful to us. It might not be that to everybody else. So, it can be a little bit scary to put it out into the world and be a little bit vulnerable. But I’m very happy with the turnout already and the amount of people that have communicated with me and said how excited they are and just the support that I’ve gotten,” Kayla said.





