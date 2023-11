As a professional NASCAR driver, mechanical engineering student, spokesperson and advocate Armani Williams accepts that he has autism but does not accept the limitations it is “supposed” to bring.

He is breaking barriers on what it means to have a disability.

And on this episode of MI Healthy Mind, he shows how he’s overcome the “limitations” of autism to become the first professional NASCAR driver diagnosed with the disorder.

MI Healthy Mind airs every Sunday at 7 a.m. on Local Fox 32.