Chippewa Co. elementary school recognized for students’ success after pandemic setbacks

BRIMLEY — A Chippewa County elementary school was recognized for going above and beyond in their post-pandemic response.

Brimley Elementary School was one of five schools, and the only school north of Lansing, to win the Building the Hope Schools award.

Building the Hope Schools – and Schools to Watch – are public schools recognized for serving high percentages of students of color and/or students from low-income backgrounds. More than half of the student population at Brimley Elementary is Native American.

Advertisement

Students at Brimley Elementary exceeded statewide scores in English, language arts and math in several grades despite pandemic setbacks.

“The staff here at Brimley is phenomenal. They care about all of these children and they work really hard to make sure they get the best education they could possibly get. They won this award. They did fantastic. I am so happy and so proud to work with the staff we have here,” said Hugh Clarke, Brimley Elementary School principal.

The school will be awarded $1,500 to continue helping students.