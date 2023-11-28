U.S. Attorney Mark Totten discusses efforts to address issues facing Northern Michigan

The U.S. attorney for the Western District of Michigan continues a round of meetings in Northern and Western Michigan, and on Tuesday, Northern Michigan’s News Leader had a chance to catch up with him.

Mark Totten is in the area meeting with federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement.

His office recently announced a round of grants to local Native American tribes to address public safety and crime on tribal land.

Those are two topics Totten plans to cover this week as he meets with Northern Michigan tribal leaders, as generations of Native American’s have struggled with tackling crime on tribal land.

“We’ve got close relationships with all 11 tribes that fall within the Western District; we talk with them regularly, and we as the U.S. Attorneys Office have special responsibilities, prosecute felonies that arise out of the tribes,” said Totten.

Totten also spoke about illegal drugs that continue to pop up across Northern Michigan.

He says his office is working to cut off supply lines that are bringing in the deadly drugs.

Earlier this year Michigan State Police made multiple arrests in northwest Michigan of people suspected of dealing meth, cocaine and fentanyl. Totten says those are the people federal prosecutors are focused on arresting and prosecuting.

“What we’re trying to do is disrupt those large regional level supply lines that are bringing drugs into our communities. We’re not focused on people who are possessing, we’re really focused on those who are distributing,” explained Totten.

Totten says one of the big challenges with drugs like fentanyl is how easily dealers can move it, since it’s usually transported in small amounts.