TRIDENT investigation into meth smuggling leads to 2 arrests in Chippewa Co.

Gary Jason Matheny

A TRIDENT investigation into meth smuggling from lower Michigan into Chippewa County led to two arrests.

The suspect’s vehicle was pulled over on Nov. 20, and detectives say they found about a quarter pound of meth inside. Both people in the vehicle were arrested and charged.

Gary Jason Matheny from Sault Ste. Marie was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, and Conspiracy to Deliver Methamphetamine. Matheny is a habitual offender.

Halie Ann Closs

Halie Ann Closs from Sault Ste. Marie was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, and Conspiracy to Deliver Methamphetamine.

Chippewa County deputies and MSP troopers assisted in the investigation.