Traverse City man arrested for using a Missouri woman’s credit card to book a hotel room

David Santiago (Derrick Carroll)

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — This summer, troopers from the Michigan State Police Traverse City Post were sent to a hotel in East Bay Township for a report of credit card fraud.

There, troopers spoke with the desk clerk, who stated he had received notification from their corporate office that a credit card company called and said the account holder was reporting fraudulent use of the card at the hotel.

The owner of the credit card received an email confirming a booking at the hotel. The account holder, a woman in Missouri, stated she did not authorize or book a hotel room in Michigan.

The victim believes the perpetrator had somehow hacked or had access to her rewards program through the hotel, which had her credit card linked to the account, troopers said. The account holder wished to pursue charges.

Troopers said they went to the hotel room, which was occupied by three people, and spoke with a person who identified himself as David Santiago. Santiago was later identified as 44-year-old Guadalupe David Santiago from Traverse City.

Santiago claimed he rented the room and used cash to pay for it, troopers said. The name used for the online reservation was David Santiago. When confronted about a credit card being used to purchase the room, Santiago claimed an employer booked and paid for the room, troopers said.

One of the of the room’s occupants was a 21-year-old man from Suttons Bay. He had a warrant for his arrest and was taken into custody. The other occupant, a 31-year-old man from Traverse City, was allowed to leave along with Santiago.

A report was submitted to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor’s Office, and an arrest warrant was issued for Santiago on Aug. 11.

The MSP 7th District Fugitive Team located and arrested Santiago on Washington Street in Traverse City on Nov. 21.