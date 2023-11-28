People in Northern Michigan can pick Christmas Trees straight from the forest

While some people in Northern Michigan like to buy their Christmas trees off the lot, some people like to pick and cut their own.

So, if you like to cut your own, you can do that at any national forest for just $5. All you have to do is buy a permit, and then you can then go to designated areas in the forest to cut down a Christmas tree.

Travis Owens, public affairs specialist, for the Huron-Manistee National Forest said the trees aren’t what you might expect a typical tree to look like because they are not shaped like the ones at a Christmas tree lot but the trees from the forest have some benefits.

“So, my family goes out every year and harvest their Christmas tree and it’s a big production. You take the sled out and just go try to find that tree. I think it’s also the cost. You know, that’s a big consideration. But for me, it’s just the time outdoors, really, that makes a difference. And harvesting something that’s grown locally, that grew in our forests. I think that’s important,” said Owens.

Owens also said it’s a good idea to wear orange while finding a tree. Dress warm and bring a sled to transport your tree.

You can buy your permit at one of the local ranger district offices in person or online. For more information, please click here.