Pamela Pugh announces campaign for 8th District in competitive race

Pamela Pugh, president of the Michigan State Board of Education and former candidate for U.S. Senate, has announced her candidacy for one of the country’s most competitive congressional seats.

“After hearing from several community leaders and stakeholders, I have decided to become a candidate for Michigan’s 8th congressional district instead of continuing a campaign for the United States Senate,” Pugh said in a statement. The seat is being vacated by Democratic Representative Dan Kildee, who is not running for reelection after a cancer scare earlier this year.

“My decision to seek federal office was always rooted in two goals,” Pugh continued. “I wanted to ensure that communities like my hometown had a strong, capable, and experienced voice in Washington and I wanted to ensure Michigan added more women to the ranks of power. We can do both in Michigan’s 8th congressional district and I look forward to campaigning hard for the opportunity to represent my home in Congress.”

Advertisement

Pugh struggled to gain traction in her primary campaign against Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a mid-Michigan Democratic congresswoman who is running to replace outgoing U.S. Senator Debbie Stabneow.

The race in the 8th District could be one of the closest nationally in the 2024 election cycle. The Cook Political Report, a non-partisan election analysis outlet, ranks the seat at the 218th position on its Partisan Voting Index, meaning it falls in the middle of all congressional races in the country.

The seat is one of 10 Democratic-held “toss ups”, along with Michigan’s 7th District which will be vacated by Slotkin. Mike Marinella, Midwest press secretary for the National Republican Congressional Committee, said in a statement that Kildee is “joining a growing list of swing-district Dems who are running for the exits.”

Pugh is the first candidate from either party to announce a campaign. Flint mayor Sheldon Neeley has said he would consider a campaign, while Jim Ananich, former Michigan Senate Minority Leader, said that he wouldn’t run for the position.

Two candidates for U.S. Senate, Hill Harper and Nasser Beydoun, said they were offered $20 million each to drop out of their races and run against Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, who was censured by the House after using the phrase “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” amid ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel.