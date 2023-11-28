Northern Michigan nonprofits hope to capitalize on ‘Giving Tuesday’

Northern Michigan non-profits are hoping people will be opening up their wallets for ‘Giving Tuesday’.

‘Giving Tuesday’ is the Tuesday directly following Thanksgiving.

It kicks off the holiday fundraising season with many nonprofits getting a boost during the holidays. The president of the United Way of Northwest Michigan, Seth Johnson, said that without the funding they wouldn’t be able to give support to the community or the numerous organizations they partner with.

“I think locally, I think a lot of nonprofits, we are seeing a decrease in donations and so really trying to use giving Tuesday to remind people about the importance of giving as this is critical for us. But it’s not just today. It’s going to be a long process of reminding people about the importance of giving this this end of the year holiday season,” said Johnson.

Johnson said they get a good portion of their critical funds during the holiday season but wants to stress the importance of giving all year long.

