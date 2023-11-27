TC Central class launches small business for Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region

An elective at Traverse City Central High School called, “How to Start a Business,” allows students to jumpstart their own company, teaching them skills needed to become a successful entrepreneur while also giving back to their community.

“In this course, the students all work together to build their own company. They all work together. Our teacher, Mrs. Harvey, is more of an advisor to guide us because the students decide on what vendors they want to do, what product they want to choose, what name they want to go with. And in each semester the students choose a charity to donate profits to whether it be like a percentage out of all the profits that we made or a dollar like we’re doing this year out of each sale that we make,” said TC Central Senior, Peggy Probert.

This year the class named their business, HOMES Shirt Company. The acronym stands for each of the Great Lakes, Huron, Ontario, Michigan, Eerie, and Superior.

Advertisement

“So many students will major in business and that they don’t know what area they like. And so this lets them give a taste for sales, for marketing, for numbers, for production, what some see all aspects of a company and what area that they like to learn more about,” said TC Central teacher, Becky Harvey.

While this class aims to make an impact in the community, it’s also positively impacting the students.

“I think my favorite part of this class is seeing the student that might not succeed in another class be successful here in a different area and they don’t know when they’re walking in with the class is going to be like. They find an area that they can be really successful at and they’re proud of themselves and I’m proud of them. And they have done something that they didn’t think that they think that they could do,” said Harvey.

The Class Business home shirt company will be selling zip ups and hoodies through Dec. 3, and a dollar from each sale will be donated to the Grand Traverse region, Habitat for Humanity.