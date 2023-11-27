New Michigan State Police troopers introduced at several local posts

The Michigan State Police is welcoming new troopers to several local posts Monday.

The new troopers graduated from the 144th Trooper Recruit School in Lansing last week. They were among a class of 61 graduates.

The 144th Trooper Recruit School began on July 9 with 85 prospective troopers, at the MSP Training Academy in Lansing. Recruits received training in patrol techniques, report writing, ethics, cultural diversity and implicit bias, decision making, leadership, first aid, criminal law, crime scene processing, firearms, water safety, defensive tactics and precision driving.

Here are the new local troopers:

Cadillac Post

Trooper Cody Campbell is from Lake City and Trooper Logan Hofmeister is from White Pigeon.

Traverse City Post

Troopers Alexander Bendickson and Andru McFadden are both from Traverse City. Trooper Joshua Miller is from Boyne City.

Alpena Post

Trooper Carly Arnett is from Whitmore Lake, Trooper Jacob Bruski is from Posen, Trooper Karissa Rabeau is from Rogers City and Trooper Kelley Stark is from Alpena.

Houghton Lake Post

Trooper Brenden Spencer is from Roscommon.

Gaylord Post

Trooper Logan McQueen is from Petoskey

There are approximately 1,170 troopers assigned statewide, and a total of 1,870 enlisted members in the MSP.



