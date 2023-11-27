Have you seen this orange golf cart? State police say it was stolen

KALKASKA COUNTY — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post are asking for the public’s help in locating a custom orange golf cart that was stolen from an address on Ingersoll Road earlier this month.

The golf cart has custom orange paint with running lights, head lights, brake lights and a push bumper on the front. There is a hitch attached to the front push bumper. Black and chrome nerf bars run along the sides. The seats are beige in color.

The golf cart also has black and chrome rims with “SS” on the center caps.

A John Deere Zero Turn Z530R mower, multiple chain saws and other tools also were stolen.

Anyone with information about the cart is asked to contact the MSP Houghton Lake Post at (989) 422-5103.