Events happening in Northern Michigan for Toys for Tots

This is the busiest week of the season for Toys for Tots for Northwest Michigan, and on Monday they announced several events to encourage donations.

The organization has more than 100 drop off locations throughout Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie Antrim and Kalkaska Counties and seven events happening this week.

These events include Shop with a Cop and a toy bus in front of Meijer on Friday and on Saturday the organization is trying to fill a buggy and the car from Ghostbuster!

To see the full list of events happening this week, click here.