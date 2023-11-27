County Road Commissions busy from first snowfall of the season

Winter weather is here in Northern Michigan and county road commissions say they are ready for it.

Mason County Road Commission Superintendent, Jeff Loeser said they are one of many road commissions cleaning up Monday.

Loeser said they are out in full force, clearing the roads from the first significant snowfall of the season.

The road commission has 4,000 tons of salt and 17,000 tons of winter sand on hand to keep the roads from getting too slick this winter season.

“We use three different mixtures. One of them is pure salt and we use an 8-to-1 mixture, which is mostly on our local roads, which is more sand than salt. And then we have a 50/50 mixture if the temperatures warrant it, it’s 50% salt, 50% sand. So you get a little bit of traction with it, but it’s still going to burn the ice off,” said Loeser.

The road commission also has more supplies on pre-order to help enhance their supplies in treating the roads. Crews have been busy working around the clock since Sunday afternoon.