5-year-old Ogemaw Co. child saved from choking on Thanksgiving Day

WEST BRANCH TOWNSHIP — Michigan State Police on Monday said that a child was saved on Thanksgiving Day thanks to the efforts of the 5-year-old’s mother and a state police trooper.

West Branch Post troopers responded to a call of a 5-year-old choking at a Simmons Road residence around 1:40 p.m. on Nov. 23.

Upon arrival, Trooper Keegan Taylor found the child was not breathing and unresponsive. The child’s mother was administering CPR.

Taylor took over life-saving measures with assistance from the mother, troopers reported.

After several rounds of CPR, the child began breathing on their own and was taken by Ogemaw County EMS to a local hospital for further medical treatment.

Troopers are happy to report the child has made a full recovery.