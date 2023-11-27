24-year-old killed in snowy car crash in Grand Traverse Co.

Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office on Monday said that one person was killed in a car crash Sunday.

On Nov. 26 at 9:44 a.m., a white BMW driven by a 24-year-old male from Illinois was traveling south on County Road 633 near Bartlett Road when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a white Ford Escape travelling north, deputies said. The Escape was driven by a 21-year-old from Traverse City, they said.

The initial collision caused a northbound white Honda CRV (which was behind the Ford Escape) that was driven by a 46-year-old from Traverse City to then collide with the white Ford Escape, deputies said.

The driver of the white BMW died because of the injuries caused by the crash, deputies said. Other drivers and passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and received medical treatment at Munson Medical Center.

Roads were snow-covered, slushy and icy at the time of the crash, and snow was falling, deputies said. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Deputies are still investigating the crash.