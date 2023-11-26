2 people, 2 dogs killed in Mason County plane crash

UPDATE 11/27/23 10:26 a.m.

The Associated Press reported Monday that the couple killed in the crash were from Indiana and were headed to Albuquerque when their plane took off.

11/26/23 5:59 p.m.

Two people are dead Sunday evening after a plane crash in Pere Marquette Township.

According to the Michigan State Police Sixth District and Mason County Sheriff’s Department, a single-engine, fixed-wing airplane crashed.

The plane crashed Sunday morning at 10 just after it took off from Mason County Airport, officials said.

The plane burst into flames upon impact with the ground, officials said.

The passengers - a 43-year-old female and 60-year-old male - and their two dogs died in the crash.

Pere Marquette Fire, Ludington Fire and Rescue, Hamlin Fire, DNR Law Enforcement, Mason County Sheriff’s Department and Michigan State Police all responded.

Michigan State Police Hart Post troopers are investigating.

We will update you with more information when it becomes available.