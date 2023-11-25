Cadillac Salvation Army kicks of campaign in a big way

The Cadillac Salvation Army is trying to raise awareness for their Red Kettle campaign in a big way.

Thanks to help from the community, a seven and a half foot tall, 10,000 lb. kettle is being built to help with their holiday fundraising.

Johnny Jones is an engineer at Cadillac Fabrication. He said it wasn’t just the project that made him say yes. "

We were approached a couple of months ago on the opportunity to build a giant kettle. So immediately that grabbed my attention,” said Jones. “I still get to flex my creative muscle a little bit and also it goes towards a great cause,” he said.

Cadillac Fabrication teamed up with students from the Wexford Missaukee Technical Center to make it happen.

“One of the requests from the Salvation Army was to get as much of the community involved as we can,” Jones.

For students like McBain senior, Landen Keller, it’s great to get that hands-on experience.

“It’s awesome. You know, the first time doing something big like this is pretty neat,” said Keller.

Keller is going to the technical center for welding and said this will help him get the skills he needs.

“Being able to understand blueprints better and, you know, just being able to was in different positions and in our comfort zone,” said Keller.

The giant kettle will be painted red and displayed at the Salvation Army thrift store, along with other locations during the holiday season. But it will also be home to the organization’s Officer in Command, Lieutenant Greg Bock, who said he will spend the week before Christmas in the giant red kettle, 24-7.

“People see the small kettles around town. But when they see the giant red kettle, they stop and they take notice because it’s something they don’t really see very often,” said Bock.

Bock said the giant kettle not only raises awareness about the financial woes people in the area may be facing, but it’s also interactive.

“We have a door in the bottom of the kettle now. And so that door allows access when we invite people up to climb in and take pictures in it and really hear us talk about how we help people in need all year long. People are welcome to come up in there with me. They can ring the bell from up there,” said Bock.

The goal for the Christmas season is $200,000. thousand dollars. The Salvation Army said they are still in desperate need of bell ringers this year.