A well known Northern Michigan tradition is back again for Thanksgiving!

The 16th Annual Up North Media Traverse City Turkey Trot will be gathering families and friends Thanksgiving morning to kick off the 5K run/walk or 5 mile flier at St. Francis High School.

This year’s Turkey Trot will be benefiting organizations like TART Trails Boardman Lake Loop Project and local youth projects.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at St. Francis High School before the Turkey Trot begins.