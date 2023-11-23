Michigan man whose wife has been missing since 2021 has now been charged with murder

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (AP) — The husband of a Southern Michigan woman missing for more than two years was charged Wednesday in connection with her disappearance.

Dale Warner, 55, was arraigned in Lenawee County District Court on open murder and tampering with evidence charges, according to court records.

Warner was arrested Tuesday and ordered held on bond. A probable cause conference is Nov. 29.

Dee Warner, 52, was last seen in April 2021 at her Franklin Township home, about 70 miles southwest of Detroit. Authorities have yet to find her body.

“We believe that a fair and objective review of the evidence — or more precisely the lack of evidence in this case — will show that Mr. Warner did not kill his wife,” his attorney, Mary Chartier, told The Associated Press in an email.