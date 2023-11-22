Upcycle used wine corks into a beautiful and festive art piece

For this episode with “The Effortless Girl” Julie Loven she demonstrates a fun Do-It-Yourself craft project that uses old wine corks to make a beautiful centerpiece or décor for the Thanksgiving holiday.

To recreate this project yourself at home, here is what you will need to get started:

Corks

Green Paper

Twine or Wire

Orange Paint

The steps are simple, you glue the corks together to form the pumpkin shape, then cut leaves out of the green sheet of paper. Use the twine or wire to attach the leaves to the cork pumpkin then use the orange paint to cover the corks.

For more great DIY craft projects that are fun for the whole family visit the Effortless Girl website.