Suspect arrested, charged for delivering drugs that killed a Houghton Lake woman

A Saginaw man has been charged with delivering the drugs that caused a Houghton Lake woman to overdose and die.

Deputies say they found the woman dead in a Roscommon Township home back in September. An autopsy revealed she had died from a mix of meth, fentanyl and xylazine. Xylazine is a tranquilizer increasingly found mixed with fentanyl, and its effects can’t be reversed by Narcan/Naloxone.

On Wednesday, Ronald Rolland Landskroener was arrested and charged with one charge Delivery of a Controlled Substance Causing Death, one charge of Delivery of Methamphetamine, one charge of Delivery of Fentanyl. He was charged as a habitual offender with at least three prior felony convictions.

Delivery of a Controlled Substance Causing Death carries a life sentence.