Salvation Army in Traverse City serves 300 Thanksgiving meals to the community

TRAVERSE CITY — Not everyone will be able to get a warm meal for the holiday, which is why the Salvation Army in Traverse City hosted their community meal on Wednesday.

A traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings was served to the people in need. Salvation Army said they served around 300 meals with eat-in or to-go options.

Thirty-two turkeys were provided this year by local organizations like the Coast Guard Station in Traverse City.

The Salvation Army said it’s a lot more than just the meal involved.

“It’s the fellowship involved. It’s even our staff and volunteers rubbing elbows with and sharing with folks that quite honestly, at other times they would not have an opportunity to have a Thanksgiving meal with somebody and many of these folks have no one to share in fellowship with,” Greg Irwin from the Salvation Army Envoy said.

If you would like, you can donate to the Salvation Army to make more meals like this possible.