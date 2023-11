De Vor Dairy Farm and Creamery is known for their Gouda cheese, ice cream, and loving cows right in the heart of Kalkaska.

This winter, dairy delights at De Vor will of course include their Gouda, but also candy cane flavored homemade ice cream and so much more.

You can even meet their female cows and pet, cuddle and bottlefeed a baby calf.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are visiting the dairy farm getting the full De Vor experience!

