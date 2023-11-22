Northern Michigan Bars and Police prepare for Thanksgiving Eve-Busiest bar night of the year

The night before Thanksgiving is considered the busiest bar night of the year, as people return home for the holiday.

Law enforcement agencies and bars in Northern Michigan have been preparing for the rush.

Scott Lama, General Manager of Dillinger’s Pub said although it’s not the busiest night for them, the night before Thanksgiving brings in a lot of people.

Advertisement

“That’s what they say. Not for us. I would say St Paddy’s Day is busier. Years Eves busier Cherry Festival weekends are busier, but it’s pretty busy. A lot of kids are home from college,” said Lama.

Lama said they look forward to this time of year.

“I’ve been here a long time, It’s just always really busy. Everybody’s usually in a good mood. People are seeing each other that they haven’t seen for months or even years. So, it’s a festive atmosphere,” said Lama.

Lama said they plan ahead for Thanksgiving Eve.

Advertisement

“We always bump up our liquor and our beer this time of year and going into December as well when college break. We have a full staff like what we would on the weekends, multiple bartenders, servers, lots of security bar backs,” said Lama.

A little further down Union Street at Brady’s Bar, they said it used to be the biggest bar night of the year until covid hit but still they are prepared for whatever tonight brings.

General manager, Jerry Lynn Decker, said a lot of college students and others returning home will turn up there.

“Seems like it’s been tapering off and probably because of that nasty virus a few years ago and closures, it’s like the new people are on a different curfew time. It’s like after midnight. It’s just not as busy like it used to be in the old days. So, we are staying open in an extra couple of hours just in case,” said Decker.

Advertisement

Traverse City Police Captain Adam Gray said they’re also gearing up for the crowds. Gray said they see an increase in calls, including drinking and driving. Officers will be out on patrol making sure everyone is being safe.

“We ask those that do decide to go out and participate in tonight’s activities, consume adult beverages that they drink responsibly, and they make responsible choices, and use either a taxicab or call a friend for transportation,” said Gray.

Decker said at Brady’s, the safety of their patrons is important to them.

“We have a nice supply of uber numbers that we like to give everybody, but just, you know safety and the numbers, you know, not to be going out by yourself. It’s traverse City. It’s just a scary world right now,” said Decker.