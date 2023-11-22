Million dollar winning lottery ticket purchased at Shell station in Gaylord

Bonnie Hitchings

A Johannesburg woman bought a million dollar winning lottery ticket at a Shell station in Gaylord.

“I stopped at the gas station to buy a few Daily 4 tickets,” said Bonnie Hitchings. “When I was checking out, I asked for the Win $100, $200 or $500 ticket, but they were sold out, so I got a Cashword Times 20 ticket instead. I scratched the barcode and scanned the ticket three times. I kept getting a message to file a claim at the lottery office, so I assumed their scanner was broken and went out to my car to scan it on the Lottery app.

“When I scanned the ticket, confetti came up on the screen with a message saying I won $1 million. I went back into the store to show the worker and everyone in the store was so excited. Everywhere I go lately I have people stopping to congratulate me. It’s a crazy and exciting feeling!”

Hitchings, 67, chose to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000. She plans to take a trip to Alaska and invest her winnings.