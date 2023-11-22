Meet the Weather Watchers: Cindy in Barryton

For more than 30 years, the Doppler 9&10 Weather team has had the help of the “Weather Watchers” to give us an inside look of what is going on outside their windows. While our weather team is in the studio, our weather watchers are able to relay real-time and accurate readings to us about what’s going on in the areas in which they live. Some of these watchers have started recently, while others have been helping us since the beginning. In this series, we will highlight the people who give us the weather in their region every morning!

What is your name and hometown?

Cindy from Barryton.

How long have you been a weather watcher?

Over eight years.

What has been your favorite/craziest weather event you have experienced?

Record heavy snowstorm in 1976, CMU was closed.

How did you get interested in weather?

I have always enjoyed watching changes as they occur in the sky and especially watching clouds develop. I have an interest in weather events and find the changes that severe weather can bring to an area fascinating and somewhat predictable. I enjoy being a weather watcher because collecting this not only provides helpful information (like safety preparation), but more to the point, it is fun.

Have you always lived in Northern Michigan? If not, where else have you lived?

I was born in Clare and have lived in Barryton for over 35 years.

Besides weather, what hobbies do you like to do?

I am retired and spend my time as I wish. I raise chickens, have a flower garden and enjoy the company of my family and friends.

What’s your favorite season?

I love summer season in Michigan the best.