Local retailers in Northern Michigan gear up for Small Business Saturday.

TRAVERSE CITY — Black Friday is traditionally the biggest shopping day of the year, especially for big box retailers. But the day after that is a day to focus on our local small businesses.

Small Business Saturday promotes and celebrates small businesses and everything they do for their communities.

Many local businesses, including Glitz & Spurs Boutique in downtown Traverse City try to capitalize on the annual event.

They hold special holiday sales, hoping to get a bump in their numbers during the busiest shopping season of the year.

The owner of Glitz & Spurs Boutique, Katie Grossnickle, said they make sure they have plenty of inventory on hand.

“Small Business Saturday is always a busy day just being out for the holidays and people getting out and about and doing some local shopping. People out and about and enjoying the day going in and out of all the shops, getting some lunch or some cocktails and just having a good day,” said Grossnickle.

Glitz & Spurs Boutique said one advantage local retailers have over the big box retailers is that they offer more unique items, you can’t find elsewhere.