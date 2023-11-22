Local police departments host Coffee with a Cop in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY — Caffeine always goes with good conversation. That’s why local police departments had Coffee With a Cop in Traverse City Wednesday morning.

The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office, Traverse City Police Department and Michigan State Police were at McDonald’s on Front Street.

The public was able to talk to officers in a familiar setting and get to know the people behind the badges.

“I think it’s important that the community sees that we’re people as well and we’re not always out there just to take enforcement action. We’re also out there to hear your concerns, listen to what you have to say and speak to you as normal people do within the community,” Captain Adam Gray with the Traverse City Police Department said.

You can keep up with events like this through the city’s and the county’s Facebook pages.