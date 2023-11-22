Gov. Whitmer sets date for special election to fill vacant House seats

LANSING — On Wednesday, Gov. Whitmer sent a letter to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson calling for a special election to fill two vacant seats in the Michigan House of Representatives.

The vacancy was caused by two state representatives winning mayoral elections earlier this month. In her letter, Gov. Whitmer called for a special primary election on Jan. 30, 2024, and a general election on April 16, 2024.

“These special elections will ensure that Michiganders in the 13th and 25th districts have representation in Lansing working for them as soon as possible. I look forward to working with the next representatives from these districts when voters elect them in the new year,” said Whitmer.