Emmet County Sheriff’s Office continues Thanksgiving tradition giving away turkeys

EMMET COUNTY — Some unsuspecting people in Emmet County have been in for quite the surprise over the past couple weeks getting turkeys instead of tickets.

For the fifth year in a row the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office gave away vouchers for a free turkey at D&W Fresh Market. Deputies gave away 40 vouchers during traffic stops and at the grocery store. The giveaway is made possible by a donation from a private donor, which is matched by D&W Fresh Market.

Emmet County Undersheriff Matt Leirstein said it’s slowly becoming his favorite time of year.

“We always look forward to this. Each of our people take a couple vouchers and hand them out. Every year we go out and look forward to having some positive contact with our citizens,” Undersheriff Leirstein admitted.

One driver said they were stunned, but says the voucher comes at the perfect time as family was just on their way to pick up the turkey.

One family who already has their turkey plans to donate it to a facility for the mentally disabled. Another family that just moved to the area says they’re blown away by the community’s kindness.

“We just moved up here two months ago and you didn’t see this happening in Genesee County,” they said.

Thanks to the continued donations from a private citizen the giveaway has seemingly become an annual event in Emmet County and is one the sheriff’s office says is a testament to the community’s generosity.

“It’s a positive thing anytime we get to go out in the public and make a difference,” Undersheriff Leirstein explained. “We’re all for it and it’s something we look forward to every year.”