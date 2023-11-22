Cheboygan Co. sheriff reminds drivers to slow down on slippery roads

Cheboygan County Sheriff Tim Cook is reminding drivers to slow down for winter weather after his office handled 13 crashes on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The sheriff says there were luckily no major injuries, but several cars slid off the road and some rolled over.

We have not had much as far as snow yet this year but the roads turn slick quick when the snow starts falling,” said Cook.

In addition to slowing down, Sheriff Cook also says to make sure your car has enough anti-freeze and your battery and tires are in good condition.

“During winter conditions there may be times you are involved in a situation that may take up to several hours to get assistance so it is a good idea to make sure you always have a full tank of gas and items to assist you in case you have to remain in your vehicle,” said Cook.

It’s also a good idea to keep a travel bag in your car with non-perishable snacks, blankets and a flashlight, and to make sure your phone is charged before driving.