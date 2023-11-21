Baabaazuzu in Lake Leelanau is celebrating 30 years in business!

Using 100% vintage materials—including salvaged wool sweaters and buttons—Baabaazuzu is known to handcraft, upcycle, and transform materials into one-of-a-kind pieces for customers to wear in cooler temperatures.

Over the years, the sustainable accessory company has been recognized as a Michigan Top 50 Company to Watch

Men, women, and children across the states can look forward to wearing Baabaazuzu as they’ve expanded their product line for men!

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler are visiting Baabaazuzu hearing more!

On The Road: Baabaazuzu takes on 30 years-6:45

