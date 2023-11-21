No one injured in early morning Mt. Pleasant apartment fire

MT. PLEASANT — Firefighters say everyone got out safely after an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.

The Mt. Pleasant Fire Department was dispatched to the fire on Appian Way around 1 a.m. Firefighters say a multi-unit apartment building had smoke coming from a second story window. They located the fire in the bathroom/laundry room and put it out.

Firefighters say every in the apartment got out with no injuries. There was heavy smoke and fire damage to the room.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.