New directory to find resources in Wexford, Missaukee Counties goes live

A new way for people in Wexford and Missaukee Counties to find vital resources within the communities has just went live.

People in the communities can head over to wexfordmissaukeedirectory.org to find links to resources such as shelters, food pantries, caregiving options and more.

Nicole Bosscher, the creator of the site, said this is a step forward in connecting families to needed resources.

“We kind of wanted to move towards the future and do something online with something that could be easily changed, added to things like that. We found when we made a paper copy, a lot of times things were not there anymore, but then there it is in there and these agencies kept getting calls, you know. So we just wanted something that would be easy to use, easy to change and keep updated,” Bosscher said.

If you offer a resource for people and want it to be put on their website, there is an application space at the bottom of the site.