Goodwill Northern Michigan purchase East Bay Flats to keep housing affordable in the area

TRAVERSE CITY — Goodwill Northern Michigan just purchased the affordable housing development, East Bay Flats, and is working with Traverse City, to keep the affordable housing rates within people’s grasp.

City commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to approve a 15 year payment in lieu of taxes agreement, also known as a PILOT agreement with the non-profit.

Under the deal, Goodwill Northern Michigan will pay 4% of the rent it collects versus the full taxable value as long as goodwill can provide affordable housing in the area.

Ryan Hannon, the community engagement officer for Goodwill Northern Michigan, said homelessness and high rent impacts homelessness.

“The rate of homelessness going up is directly correlated to rent increases,” said Hannon.

He said this will ensure that affordable housing stays affordable.

“This property was already in existence as affordable housing. It was in jeopardy of becoming unaffordable. So goodwill, we bought the property and we’re able to keep it for people that have 60% average median income or less,” said Hannon.

He said without those type of safeguards what limited affordable housing we have could disappear at some point making a dire situation even more dire.

“Currently there’s people living there already. So what this does is preserve the affordability, preventing the rate increases. We’re preserving stock of affordable housing that’s tiered already. So that makes a huge impact,” said Hannon.

Traverse City Mayor Amy Shamroe said the agreement benefits everyone involved.

“When you look at the costs of housing, people temporarily in shelters and police intervention and hospital interventions and things like that, that often come along with homelessness, housing someone more permanently is actually far more cost effective,” said Shamroe.

Both the city and Goodwill Northern Michigan acknowledged that affordable housing and homelessness are directly connected.

“A lot of people are a paycheck away or they get in a situation like losing their job or a domestic violence situation that they’re fleeing, that there’s no easy way to just go get an apartment or go find a house because there’s such a high cost of living barrier,” said Shamroe.

Hannon said the property will be used for people experiencing chronic homelessness, disabilities, or are leaving a domestic violence situation.

“This is great news. We’re all excited here at Goodwill, but we’re also excited for our community partners. This is really a community process coming together to preserve affordable housing in our community,” said Hannon.